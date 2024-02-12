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Collection by Tom Wasik

Dream House

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Acupuncturist Emily Boschert Cooper had originally overlooked this lot in Bass Harbor, Maine, but once she toured, its potential as her future home and studio was obvious.
Acupuncturist Emily Boschert Cooper had originally overlooked this lot in Bass Harbor, Maine, but once she toured, its potential as her future home and studio was obvious.
"We both like to cook a lot, so we really need a kitchen that provides us that opportunity," Jeffrey says. There's ample room for food prep here between the 17-foot countertops (laid over cabinets made of Ikea bases and Reform drawers) plus a kitchen island sourced from Community Forklift.
"We both like to cook a lot, so we really need a kitchen that provides us that opportunity," Jeffrey says. There's ample room for food prep here between the 17-foot countertops (laid over cabinets made of Ikea bases and Reform drawers) plus a kitchen island sourced from Community Forklift.
"How would a kid draw a house?" architect Per Franson asked himself when designing the Olivero-Reinius family home. The simple prefab structure’s unusual color comes from a traditional source: falu rödfärg, the historic mineral paint that gives the region’s famous barns their red color.
"How would a kid draw a house?" architect Per Franson asked himself when designing the Olivero-Reinius family home. The simple prefab structure’s unusual color comes from a traditional source: falu rödfärg, the historic mineral paint that gives the region’s famous barns their red color.
Dubbed the Stealth House in part for its windowless perimeter, the project began as an exploration designing comfortable, private living spaces in dense urban areas.
Dubbed the Stealth House in part for its windowless perimeter, the project began as an exploration designing comfortable, private living spaces in dense urban areas.
Built with specially-formulated concrete made of volcanic ash, this micro-house in Tokyo maximizes space through vertical construction. When Tokyo-based architecture firm Atelier TEKUTO received a brief from their clients to build a distinctive, environmentally-conscious concrete home, they embarked on a two-and-a-half year journey of spacial and material exploration. Built in 2015, the result—the R Torso C project—recently won the Overall Excellence Award and first place in the low-rise buildings category at the 2017 American Concrete Institute Awards.
Built with specially-formulated concrete made of volcanic ash, this micro-house in Tokyo maximizes space through vertical construction. When Tokyo-based architecture firm Atelier TEKUTO received a brief from their clients to build a distinctive, environmentally-conscious concrete home, they embarked on a two-and-a-half year journey of spacial and material exploration. Built in 2015, the result—the R Torso C project—recently won the Overall Excellence Award and first place in the low-rise buildings category at the 2017 American Concrete Institute Awards.
Fireclay Salton Sea tile covers the walls and floor.
Fireclay Salton Sea tile covers the walls and floor.
Fireclay Peabody tile covers the bathroom, with Luminaire Authentik Norvégienne sconces, Rubinet faucets, and Pottery Barn medicine cabinets.
Fireclay Peabody tile covers the bathroom, with Luminaire Authentik Norvégienne sconces, Rubinet faucets, and Pottery Barn medicine cabinets.
In the powder room, a Pottery Barn mirror hangs over the Mudd Concrete sink and Rubinet faucet.
In the powder room, a Pottery Barn mirror hangs over the Mudd Concrete sink and Rubinet faucet.
One of two bathrooms has floor-to-ceiling tiles in a calming blue shade.
One of two bathrooms has floor-to-ceiling tiles in a calming blue shade.
With the same materials that were used originally—like the mahogany and Douglas fir in the living room—Dominick and Scott sensitively restored the interior. Knoll fabrics cover the vintage Paul McCobb stools.
With the same materials that were used originally—like the mahogany and Douglas fir in the living room—Dominick and Scott sensitively restored the interior. Knoll fabrics cover the vintage Paul McCobb stools.
All of the furnishings are either hand-me-downs or found on Craigslist. "A big part of the project was sourcing furniture as economically as possible," says Pang.
All of the furnishings are either hand-me-downs or found on Craigslist. "A big part of the project was sourcing furniture as economically as possible," says Pang.

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