DR2 TV Studio

Urban Agency was commissioned to design the TV studio for a new TV show called Vogternes Råd in Danish national TV channel. In the weekly show, 4 panels including MC, Ane Cortzen, and hosts deal with polemic issues about Danish media with critical and humorous point of view. We got inspired by a Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s work, ‘Gleaming lights of the souls’ and introduced it to our TV studio design. Our design seeks to create an infinite spatial sense in TV studio’s limited space by reflection with 35 mirror walls and LED lights. The studio surrounded by mirror walls contains innumerable reflection of colourful LED lights so it implies the infinite media production process between reality and fiction.