p
Collection by
Philine von Sell
DOUPLE IT!
View
18
Photos
The house is clad in the region’s typical cedar shingles to blend in with its surroundings and the massing is broken down into different volumes so as to appear more settled in the landscape.
The dining area showcases the beams and glass that drew the owners to this home.
The vintage leather "Cab
"It's a fantastic space,
This photo captures the openness of the backyard, though Paula has not taken any official shots of the back yet. "It's still a work in progress,
Greg and Paula splurged on some full-grown plants along with younger succulents that would grow in over time.
Just inside the glass, textured stone tiles serve as a natural and seamless threshold to the interior living area.
"We also really enjoy California craft design, for its great mixture of earthy and organic components."
Greg and Paula have a terrific collection of vintage planters and decorative vessels. "I've always had a passion for ceramics,
The stripped ceilings reveal the original, dark-stained walnut beams.
This vintage carved wooden panel is by ERA Industries.
Vintage lounge chair and ottoman: Sheriff chair by Brazilian designer Sergio Rodriguez
The original Jones & Emmons floor plan from 1964.
