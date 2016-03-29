Dotandcross is a new interior design project dedicated specifically to children and teenagers. Dotandcross is based on a flexible, fully customizable system, which can be adapted to suit different space requirements and grow with the child.

A system which allows the creation of rooms where kids can grow safely, sleep, play and study, express themselves with imagination and freedom, develop their own personalities and spend time on what is important to them.

This project has been designed with Giorgia Zanellato and Dogtrot for Dotandcross, 2014