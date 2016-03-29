The Dossier Sac is the newest soft good in the Knauf and Brown Portfolio. The Dossier is the product of a slow evolution of a rudimentary draw string bag. The Dossier features a main body of 3mm black Horween leather, with ballistic nylon drawstring closure. The handle/strap is made from a single piece of black static climbing rope that passes through a small 5mm vegetable tan leather loop. The Dossier Sac keeps its sharp geometric shape even when the drawstring is pulled tight because of its unique top closure.

Dimensions: 18" x 12"