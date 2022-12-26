Dwell House
The north-facing kitchen features new oak millwork and a lime-paint ceiling. Vintage Thonet chairs surround a marble table designed by Margles.
In the primary bathroom, light from the window illuminates the walk-in shower. “The window showers light into the space,” says Frank. “That was a terrific discovery.”
Located on the ground floor, the family room has a large barn door that can be closed to create a guest suite for visitors.
A large sliding door can be opened to combine the two kids' bedrooms into one room.
A seamless sliding door by CS For Doors—accented by Mockett hardware—separates the master bedroom from the living room and doubles as a backdrop for a projector.
Upper Floor Sliding Door - Open to Bathroom
Master Bathroom
