The owner of this Prague apartment splits his time between Japan and the Czech Republic, and these two design influences are reflected in the detailing. Klára Šumová, who designed the furniture and fittings, and Michaela Tomišková of Dechem, who designed the glass items and lighting, worked with A1 Architects to create brass fixtures, chandeliers, and doorknobs and handles with glass infills crafted by skilled Czech glassblowers.