Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
Collection by
Tara Hunt
Doors
View
140
Photos
A geometric glass entry gate leads to the rear unit, which comes with its own address.
A rain chain comes down on the west side of the house, where the Linns use the space between the fence and the building as an entry court to greet visitors or just get some fresh air with their son.
The emphasis on wood finishes continues inside, where the skylit atrium bifurcates the house. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and a pair of smaller bedrooms straddle the stairwell.
Sunshine flows through a large gridded skylight to illuminate an atrium at the heart of the home.
Architects William Ruhl and Sandra Jahnes turned Paula Chauncey’s Cambridge office into a live/work space with a new second floor for bedrooms, a bathroom, and a library.
The open galley kitchen flows seamlessly into the living room. The joinery is hoop-pine plywood, which echoes the materiality of the ceiling and walls.
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
Four suites feature a clawfoot bathtub at the center of the room.
View More
120
more
saves
Share