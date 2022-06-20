SubscribeSign In
A geometric glass entry gate leads to the rear unit, which comes with its own address.
A rain chain comes down on the west side of the house, where the Linns use the space between the fence and the building as an entry court to greet visitors or just get some fresh air with their son.
The emphasis on wood finishes continues inside, where the skylit atrium bifurcates the house. On the second floor, the primary bedroom and a pair of smaller bedrooms straddle the stairwell.
Sunshine flows through a large gridded skylight to illuminate an atrium at the heart of the home.
Architects William Ruhl and Sandra Jahnes turned Paula Chauncey’s Cambridge office into a live/work space with a new second floor for bedrooms, a bathroom, and a library.
The open galley kitchen flows seamlessly into the living room. The joinery is hoop-pine plywood, which echoes the materiality of the ceiling and walls.
A concrete block wall (above) separates the entry from the living area, where an Arne Norell Kontiki easy chair joins an Eames lounge chair.
Four suites feature a clawfoot bathtub at the center of the room.
