Donald Judd-Inspired Designs in Modern Homes

While he vehemently disavowed the label of "minimalism," Donald Judd led the way for spreading that aesthetic movement. His artworks emphasize craft, materials, and simple geometries while rejecting any attempt at conventional artistic representation or categorization: he insisted his pieces were not sculpture as they were actually fabricated by skilled craftsmen (with Judd just supplying the design). Judd did design some furniture though he distinguished these functional products from his art. See how these architects and clients were inspired by his work!