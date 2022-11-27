SubscribeSign In
h
Collection by Holly

Dining Room Remodel

View 12 Photos
Kyle sits at the entry, where wall slats <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“We wanted to make it feel like a surf shack. It was important to us to have a low-key, slow, easy lifestyle,” Kyle says.</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">made of second-hand Douglas fir cleverly conceal a built-in closet next to the mini kitchen. </span>
“We wanted to make it feel like a surf shack. It was important to us to have a low-key, slow, easy lifestyle,” Kyle says.
Marvin window panes line the space on three sides. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“We wanted to make it feel like a surf shack. It was important to us to have a low-key, slow, easy lifestyle,” Kyle says.</span>
“We wanted to make it feel like a surf shack. It was important to us to have a low-key, slow, easy lifestyle,” Kyle says.
17. East Facade
17. East Facade
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - kitchen
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - kitchen
Oak flooring runs throughout the home, creating a subdued backdrop for the aged furniture. "It really lets everything around it stand out,
Oak flooring runs throughout the home, creating a subdued backdrop for the aged furniture. "It really lets everything around it stand out,
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
A built-in corner desk complements the new window seat.
A built-in corner desk complements the new window seat.
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
A pair of matching Idea lights by Vesoi over a dining room table and chairs, both locally-made.
A pair of matching Idea lights by Vesoi over a dining room table and chairs, both locally-made.
One of their favorite pieces is the dining nook banquette. “We both grew up in Germany,” explains Hoeller, “where wraparound seating areas around the dining or kitchen table are common.”
One of their favorite pieces is the dining nook banquette. “We both grew up in Germany,” explains Hoeller, “where wraparound seating areas around the dining or kitchen table are common.”