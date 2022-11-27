Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandanavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
h
Collection by
Holly
Dining Room Remodel
View
12
Photos
“We wanted to make it feel like a surf shack. It was important to us to have a low-key, slow, easy lifestyle,” Kyle says.
“We wanted to make it feel like a surf shack. It was important to us to have a low-key, slow, easy lifestyle,” Kyle says.
17. East Facade
Orcas Island Community Space and Farm Kitchen - kitchen
Oak flooring runs throughout the home, creating a subdued backdrop for the aged furniture. "It really lets everything around it stand out,
Now, built-in sofas line the perimeter of the room and utilize the room’s shape better.
A built-in corner desk complements the new window seat.
"The kitchen is pretty small, so we were inspired by Japanese design where everything is highly organized,
A pair of matching Idea lights by Vesoi over a dining room table and chairs, both locally-made.
One of their favorite pieces is the dining nook banquette. “We both grew up in Germany,” explains Hoeller, “where wraparound seating areas around the dining or kitchen table are common.”
Share