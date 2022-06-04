Dining
The couple already had the four white Saarinen tulip chairs when they moved into the house. For contrast, they wanted chairs with a slim, more traditional profile and selected these TON Salt Chairs in black. They purchased the Noguchi lamp on the side table at the Noguchi Museum in Long Island City.
The kitchen doors allow for a connection to the balcony garden while cooking, an aspect that the architect believes is often overlooked. “The light-filled living areas bring the outside in, with the kitchen garden bed creating a feeling of being in the garden whilst cooking and preparing meals,” say the clients.
4 more saves