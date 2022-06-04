Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Dining

Custom-made iron doors are painted in a mint green color carefully chosen with the clients.
An internal window creates a visual connection between the living area and the dining room, and also allows the wood-burning fireplace to easily heat the whole space.
In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
The shapely silhouettes of the Juice table from Miniforms and the 675 dining chairsfrom Case Furniture are complemented by the sculptural Hashira suspension lamps from Menu.
One of a kind pieces like a vintage wood bird sculpture sourced from TheCollectist and several vintage ceramic pieces sourced from Pop Up Home and Den in Los Angeles mingle with a network of bluetooth speakers making music available everywhere in the home.
The couple already had the four white Saarinen tulip chairs when they moved into the house. For contrast, they wanted chairs with a slim, more traditional profile and selected these TON Salt Chairs in black. They purchased the Noguchi lamp on the side table at the Noguchi Museum in Long Island City.
Hanna commissioned the Julia Canright tapestry hanging above a midcentury credenza. Cherner dining chairs are paired with a custom steel table with a live-edge acacia wood top from Ponderosa Millworks.
“The clients live inside and out,” says architect Jeffrey Bokey-Grant. “It sounds cliched but the idea is that the doors are generally open all the time and you flow in and out without barriers.” The main balcony and rear doors are all weather so the doors can even remain open in the rain.
The kitchen doors allow for a connection to the balcony garden while cooking, an aspect that the architect believes is often overlooked. “The light-filled living areas bring the outside in, with the kitchen garden bed creating a feeling of being in the garden whilst cooking and preparing meals,” say the clients.
Simple oak furnishings from Habitat blend with the birch millwork and bamboo floor. The cabinetry, benches, and doors were built by Olivier, who studied design before becoming a filmmaker.
The vintage dining table was the client’s own, while the sideboard is from Croft House and the rug from Nanimarquina, via TRNK.
