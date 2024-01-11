Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
SubscribeSign In
c
Collection by Cindy Hook

Dining

View 15 Photos
With the home’s glass walls pulled open, the patio and fire pit become an extension of the dining room.
With the home’s glass walls pulled open, the patio and fire pit become an extension of the dining room.
Homeowner Robert Galishoff’s background in fashion and design shines through in the home’s artwork, lighting, and furniture selection.
Homeowner Robert Galishoff’s background in fashion and design shines through in the home’s artwork, lighting, and furniture selection.
Miller's signature tone-on-tone interiors pervade the residence.
Miller's signature tone-on-tone interiors pervade the residence.
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
Now, there are sightlines from the entry to the backyard. The dining table, surrounded by Wegner Wishbone chairs, is by Campagna, a Portland-based design studio.
SF Historic Renovation
SF Historic Renovation