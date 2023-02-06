The new kitchen, which features banquette seating for laidback meals, is one of the owner’s favorite parts of the renovation.
The homeowners took charge with the interiors (running their selections by Spiers), and landed on polished concrete in the kitchen that features local aggregate mixed in.
After: On the dining room side, the back of the refrigerator and kitchen cabinets is paneled with walnut. It adds warmth to the space and acts as a screen, so the kitchen mess isn't visible during a dinner party.
The spacious interiors mean there is no chance of claustrophobia—even when the occupants are stranded indoors during bad weather.
A large deck off the great room not only encouarages indoor-outdoor living but its floor-to-ceiling glass fills the space with natural light.
Dining Room
The rear of the home had been complicated by many additions. Davis streamlined the space as one adjoining kitchen, living room, dining room, and lower sunroom.