Digitally Fabricated Furniture by Dutch Designer Joris Laarman

Dutch designer Joris Laarman's futuristic furniture, on view at Friedman Benda gallery in New York through June 14, 2014, disrupts the traditional manufacturing model: Laarman's designs are digitally fabricated through a variety of methods, among them a robotic 3-D printer created by Laarman's lab. The results of these inventive structural techniques are designs with an otherworldly, highly sculptural effect—evident in pieces like his Maker chair, made from interlocking parts in a process likened to assembling a 3-D puzzle.