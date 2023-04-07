Home Tours
Though the front of this 1880s home in Adelaide, Australia, maintains a traditional facade due to strict heritage laws, the rear is modern eye candy at its best. See more of the home.
"We were interested in revealing structure not just as a gesture toward honesty, but as a way to increase the apparent volume of the interior and create warmth without adding decoration,
Next to a wood-burning fireplace is a setup for the family’s record player and albums. Instead of a standard television set, they use a projector.
