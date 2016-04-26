Collection by Sebastian Scherer
Diamond Light
Its clean lines and hexagonal, laser-cut geometric shape lend the Diamond pendant a unique silhouette. Playing with light and shadow, its form shifts when viewed from different angles, appearing at times wider or slimmer.
Design: Sebastian Scherer
Colours: black, white, basalt grey, silk grey, ocean blue, ultramarine blue, coral red, zinc yellow
Material: Powder-coated aluminium
Height: 25 cm
Width : 25 cm
Depth: 21 cm
Height: 35 cm
Width: 35 cm
Depth: 30 cm