SubscribeSign In
Collection by Octavio Roca

Detalles Interiores

View 5 Photos
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
In the master bathroom, Chris clad the tub and walls in Carrara marble. An AJ Wall sconce by Arne Jacobsen for Louis Poulsen sheds some light on bathtub reading.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.
Green hydraulic tiles create a soothing scene in one of the couple's newly-refreshed bathrooms.