"We liked the idea of him making the tiles for the backsplash. It allowed us to customize the kitchen and make it feel more personal," says Hixton. "Stephanie, who is also really into tile, completely embraced the idea. She guided him with glaze choices and layout. It turned out perfectly—so perfectly that he included tiles with her and Glen's [the contractor] initials in it. We view that tile the way we view Rose's letter, a way to know the house's history."