Details - Craft
"We liked the idea of him making the tiles for the backsplash. It allowed us to customize the kitchen and make it feel more personal," says Hixton. "Stephanie, who is also really into tile, completely embraced the idea. She guided him with glaze choices and layout. It turned out perfectly—so perfectly that he included tiles with her and Glen's [the contractor] initials in it. We view that tile the way we view Rose's letter, a way to know the house's history."
Two of chef André Chiang’s restaurants have appeared on the annual World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. So it makes sense that at his new home in Taiwan, which he largely designed himself, the kitchen takes center stage. To outfit it, André worked with Vipp, the maker of everything from the black steel island and stainless-steel countertops to the faucets, cabinets, shelves, pendant light fixtures—even the tea kettle and trash bin.
"We wanted that little bit of geometry to happen throughout the whole project," William Oberlin of Dutch East Design says of the wooden window casements. These additional pieces, fabricated offsite by Stickley, are fitted to each window. The angle of their opening exactly matches the angle of the exterior window opening, but the wood introduces warmth and the depth to the interior. Breuer's classic Cesca chairs can be found throughout the hotel.
Bleached walnut replaced cold concrete floors in this family-friendly renovation of a dated loft in West Chelsea’s late 19th-century Spears Building. To make the loft feel more welcoming, architects Ravi Raj and Evan Watts toned down the heavy industrial elements of the 2,700-square-foot loft with a warmer and lighter palette and added custom built-ins for a streamlined look. At the same time, the loft still preserves much of its historic appeal—from the exposed brick seen throughout the home to the oversized openings left intact.
