The dark cladding was initially intended to be shou sugi ban—a charred timber traditionally used in Japan. “It’s quite popular now, but back then you couldn’t get it,” recalls architect-owner Chris Stanley. “We tried charring the timber the traditional way by stuffing paper between the boards and lighting it, but we were putting fingerprints all over it. We then considered charing it while it was on the facade, but we thought we might burn our house down.” Eventually, the couple decided to simply paint the timber but used a finish that allowed the gnarly texture and knots to be preserved.