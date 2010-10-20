Designs on Midtown Manhattan

I was back in New York last week, in part to attend the press preview lunch for I Saloni Milano in New York which is a six-week celebration of Italian design. The event is meant to comemorate the 50th anniversary of the Salone furniture fair in Milan. The lunch was at Mario Batali's restaurant Manzo in Eataly, and the man himself popped his head out to welcome us. The festivities commence in late November with a series of video portraits by Robert Wilson, a video installation of Leonardo's Last Supper by Peter Greenway, and events in 20 Italian furniture showrooms around the city. The food was great and it was truly an international gathering of design, art, food, and business. Quite fun! After that I had a little wander around midtown Manhattan to see the design sites, and finished off with a tasty treat at a new high-design cafe on Madison Avenue called D'Espresso.