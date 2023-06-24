SubscribeSign In
The house, painted in "Poppyseed
Shaw distinguishes the façade of the mudroom entry with Cor-Ten steel panels, then switches to vertically-oriented cedar plank siding for the rest of the tower building. The same siding is used on the gathering pavilion, which is attached to the tower by a covered boardwalk. “The metal starts off silvery then turns brown and the bright amber wood weathers to a soft gray,” Shaw notes. “A transference of color tones occurs during the aging process.”
A covered boardwalk connects the mudroom and guest bedroom structure (left) to the gathering pavilion with the living room, kitchen, and dining area (right). The boardwalk in the foreground leads to the primary bedroom cabin.
Architect Rick Cook imagined his ideal family home and then found something surprisingly similar for sale on a wooded two-acre lot in Palisades, New York. Cost, indecision, and the scale of the project, which included the original 4,000-square-foot home and a sizable addition, all slowed the pace, but so did the couple’s desire to honor the intent of the original architect, Charles P. Winter, who designed the house in 1972. “It made me think about every move we made,” says Rick.
At Las Rocas, you always have two views: the lake and the rocks, which was the impetus for erasing the corners of the home. “The corner openings were a must for this project, because they really connect you to the outside,” says architect Ignacio Urquiza.
Long-lasting accoya siding covers the exterior, arranged with staggered vertical battens to cut a more slender, flattering profile.
Architect Måns Tham designed an A-frame cabin in Edsåsdalen, Sweden, with ample space for Anders Smedberg and his family to host large groups for year-round outdoor adventures.
The accessory dwelling unit behind the home of Sonja Batalden in Saint Paul, Minnesota, has cheery yellow siding that the entrance appears to carve into. “If the yellow of the siding is the wrapper on the candy, this is kind of like the gooey middle,” architect Christopher Strom says about the thermally modified ash lining the entry.
Located in Orinda, California, a three-bedroom house by architect Greg Faulkner took its first aesthetic cue from a large oak tree on the site. Cor-Ten steel panels clad the exterior, while white oak offers a material counterpoint on the interior. A 12-foot-wide sliding pocket wall opens the living/dining area to a terrace with a Wave Chaise longue by Paola Lenti. The landscape design is by Thuilot Associates.
The firm juxtaposed a standing-seam metal envelope with thin strips of cedar on the exterior. “We're playing with the textures on the outside of the house,” says Campos, pointing out that the cedar brings a “human scale” to the industrial nature of the metal.
The concrete foundation was poured on top of a rock outcropping, so that the house would feel like part of the natural features of the site.
Suzanne and Brooks Kelley at the back of their 1,100-square-foot guest cottage.
In the midst of the pandemic, a family leverages industry connections and modular construction to quickly rebuild a cliffside getaway on a fire-ravaged site in the Kogelberg Biosphere Reserve.
Many of the studio’s details match the main home like the pine floors, the recycled slate tiles, and the exposed galvanized wiring conduits.

