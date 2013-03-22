DesignMarch Iceland 2013

More than 40,000 design aficionados descended on Reykjavik during the fifth annual DesignMarch festival. A record-breaking crowd, about 20% of Reykjavik’s population, browsed the latest in housewares, furniture, and fashion. Local and foreign designers showcased creations in shops throughout downtown Reykjavik, in museums, as well as in the two-year old concert hall, Harpa. From March 14-17, established designers such as Vik Prjonsdottir, a debut of upcycling designer Krukka, and textile designer Mary treated festival participants to new products.