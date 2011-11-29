Designed by Commune

I've had my eye on Commune's work for a while now, having first encountered their unique, quirky, modern aesthetic sensibility at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs, California, which they designed in 2009. The Los Angeles-based design collective, founded in 2004 by Roman Alonso, Steven Johanknecht, Pam Shamshiri, and Ramin Shamshiri, has branched well beyond interiors in recent years, designing commercial spaces, brand identities, and products—including the eight I've highlighted in the accompanying slideshow. If you're in L.A. you can scope them in person at Commune's West Hollywood concept shop, Community, open by appointment. Or you can order from their online shop here.