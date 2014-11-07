Collection by Marianne Colahan
Design Milk's Favorite Products in the Dwell Store
Design Milk founder Jaime Derringer has shopped the Dwell Store to pick favorite items to suit your holiday gift-giving needs. With a keen eye for smart design, Derringer selected inspired products that complement her daily life, whether in her Southern California home or office. Explore her complete collection here, and be sure to check out the Design Milk and Dwell Store giveaway for a chance to win two Vitra cork stools.