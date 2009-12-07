Design Miami: Mexican Design

When I interviewed Design Miami co-founder Ambra Medda before the show, she told me that she was most excited about a display of Mexican design pieces, ranging from mid-century to the present, collected at the gallery Sebastian + Barquet of New York.

I too was intrigued and made a point of stopping in. I had a chat with Nicholas Kilner of the firm and he walked me through the work of several Mexican designers, some of whom I knew well--Luis Barragan--and others--Emiliano Godoy--whom I'd never heard of at all. Quite a solid show, all told, and one that certainly furthered my design education. Have a look at the slideshow for a wonderful little primer of the best of Mexican design.