Design Made from Recycled Books

On Saturday June 29, 2013, designer Brian Gennett will show his work at Chung King Studio in Los Angeles for Chinatown Design Night. "I am a designer of interiors and objects, based in Los Angeles," says Gennett. "My passion lies in combining my artistic ability with my love for interiors. My work exemplifies my interest in sustainable practices and one-of-a-kind hand-made objects." Here's a preview of his work, which he hand-crafts from vintage and antique books.