“We designed this home so that we can be here forever,” says Steph. Accessibility features include a ramp leading to the front door and showers with small curbs. The materials selected for the deck and roof intentionally have 40-year lifespans, while gutter protectors eliminate the need for cleaning: “There will be a point where we don’t need to be on ladders cleaning out gutters,” adds Steph.
Steph and Margaret passed on buying new furniture for the home, save for one coffee table. Consulted by their friend and interior designer Mark Ashby, that decision allowed them to spend slightly more on high-end finishes like soapstone counters, brass cabinet pulls, faucets, and tile. Overall they spent $103K on finishes, which includes drywall and painting.
Behind the resin screen is the property’s centerpiece: an entry garden that Trainor recast as an outdoor living room. Sparta stacking chairs, a deep-wicker Baia sofa, and matching Baia armchairs, all by Mamagreen, are arranged around a custom concrete fire pit. Orange kangaroo paws lean in from the sides, creating a sense of privacy without sacrificing views. It’s a welcoming space that serves as a casual gathering spot when the weather cooperates.
