“We designed this home so that we can be here forever,” says Steph. Accessibility features include a ramp leading to the front door and showers with small curbs. The materials selected for the deck and roof intentionally have 40-year lifespans, while gutter protectors eliminate the need for cleaning: “There will be a point where we don’t need to be on ladders cleaning out gutters,” adds Steph.
“One of the early inspirations was Donald Judd,” says Arthur. “That’s not where we ended up, but there was a time when every choice was ‘What would Donald Judd do?’ and usually the answer was the most minimal thing possible.”
The architects at Side Angle Side added five pairs of skylights during the renovation: two pairs in the kitchen and three in the living room.
Steph and Margaret passed on buying new furniture for the home, save for one coffee table. Consulted by their friend and interior designer Mark Ashby, that decision allowed them to spend slightly more on high-end finishes like soapstone counters, brass cabinet pulls, faucets, and tile. Overall they spent $103K on finishes, which includes drywall and painting.
The couple splurged on appliances, spending on items like a Sub-Zero fridge, a Wolfe stove, and a Bosch dishwasher: "I have the oven of my dreams," says Steph.
Behind the resin screen is the property’s centerpiece: an entry garden that Trainor recast as an outdoor living room. Sparta stacking chairs, a deep-wicker Baia sofa, and matching Baia armchairs, all by Mamagreen, are arranged around a custom concrete fire pit. Orange kangaroo paws lean in from the sides, creating a sense of privacy without sacrificing views. It’s a welcoming space that serves as a casual gathering spot when the weather cooperates.
This circa-1958 Eichler in Silicon Valley makes a mesmerizing first impression with its combination of ipe wood and neon-yellow resin. A garden, courtesy of landscape designer Bernard Trainor, fosters the illusion of more space.
In the back, ferns and other shade-friendly plants thrive beneath the home’s deep overhangs.
Usha and Mike Kreaden had a virtually blank slate when it came to the garden outside the 1958 Joseph Eichler house that they bought in Silicon Valley two decades ago.
Located just 15 minutes from Downtown Portland, the historic home offers a convenient city escape. The landscaped exterior is a slice of low-maintenance paradise, presenting a lush turf lawn and an expansive concrete driveway.
The private yard has mature foliage and several unique gathering areas connected by pathways.
The space is flooded with natural light, and it seamlessly connects to the central atrium.
One of the bedrooms is perfect for use as a large study/home office.
The open-plan living room features classic midcentury elements such as a tall vaulted ceiling, full-height glazing, and a strong brick fireplace.
23 San Marino Court's flat top, post-and-beam facade.
Real estate developer Joseph Leopold Eichler—a former egg and butter salesman—is considered by many to be a social visionary, thanks to his desire to bring affordable modern architecture to the middle classes. He was inspired after briefly living in a Frank Lloyd Wright home.
This Double-A has striking curb appeal. It also has the original two-car garage.
The open interior courtyard connects the two A-frames with a delightful interior garden space.
