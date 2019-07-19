Design Ideas
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
Andy Warhol's The Shadow (FS II.267) from the artist's Myths series was Marc's gift to himself after closing his first big home sale. It hangs above a vintage teak credenza that O'Donnell added for warmth. "We worked together to find pieces that related to what Marc already had," O'Donnell says. "The furniture is an extension of his artwork."
There are eight outdoor spaces, or yards, of different sizes, which gives rise to the name of the house. This small courtyard is located off the dining room, and helps to connect the interior to the outdoors. "The selection of reclaimed brick has given this house a coherence that meshes perfectly with the focus on nature of the eight outdoor yards, and the cream paint contrasts wonderfully with the green planting throughout,
Mark Word Design did the landscaping, with an emphasis on water conservation. "It's about usage levels, but it's also about the way we treat storm water and runoff since it all goes back into our supply at the end of the cycle," designer Sarah Carr says. Word and his team chose plants that help reduce erosion, require little watering, and allow storm water to percolate. Mulch and living ground covers—including Big Blue liriope, marsilea, and Palisades zoysia turf—keep moisture within the soil and lower the temperature of the soil, protecting the roots of the live oak trees.
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