Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
s
Collection by Sam Van Cleve

Design Ideas

View 96 Photos
In the light blue primary bedroom, the custom platform bed has an integrated headboard and nightstands, all designed by Architecture in Formation and fabricated by Off the Grid Solutions. The wall sconce is by Artemide.
In the light blue primary bedroom, the custom platform bed has an integrated headboard and nightstands, all designed by Architecture in Formation and fabricated by Off the Grid Solutions. The wall sconce is by Artemide.
The custom primary bathroom's vanity was fabricated by NY Fine Interiors with a marble countertop that color-matches the terrazzo tile flooring.
The custom primary bathroom's vanity was fabricated by NY Fine Interiors with a marble countertop that color-matches the terrazzo tile flooring.
The home's interior gardens were planted to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other wildlife, creating a landscape where the family's children can explore and discover nature just outside their door.
The home's interior gardens were planted to attract hummingbirds, butterflies, and other wildlife, creating a landscape where the family's children can explore and discover nature just outside their door.
The en suite tub is placed beneath a skylight.
The en suite tub is placed beneath a skylight.
The kitchen was the most important room for the couple, who love to cook and spend a lot of time in the room. In the budget, they prioritized custom cabinetry and a sixteen-foot-long custom concrete island by Cement Elegance. Helland Architecture added large picture windows to overlook the yard.
The kitchen was the most important room for the couple, who love to cook and spend a lot of time in the room. In the budget, they prioritized custom cabinetry and a sixteen-foot-long custom concrete island by Cement Elegance. Helland Architecture added large picture windows to overlook the yard.
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
A two-sided fireplace between the living and dining rooms provides separation while maintaining subtle connection. The terra-cotta tiles (from Clay Imports) are a nod to traditional Indian and Portuguese design. The dining room isn't directly near any windows, so Bhavani carved a deep light well above it to bring in natural light.
Adjacent to the dining room, a built-in bar is both practical and visually important to delineate the space. The front entryway is seen in the background—an open circulation was important for this multigenerational design. The wall behind the dining table features art by the children and friends.
Adjacent to the dining room, a built-in bar is both practical and visually important to delineate the space. The front entryway is seen in the background—an open circulation was important for this multigenerational design. The wall behind the dining table features art by the children and friends.
Andy Warhol's The Shadow (FS II.267) from the artist's Myths series was Marc's gift to himself after closing his first big home sale. It hangs above a vintage teak credenza that O'Donnell added for warmth. "We worked together to find pieces that related to what Marc already had," O'Donnell says. "The furniture is an extension of his artwork."
Andy Warhol's The Shadow (FS II.267) from the artist's Myths series was Marc's gift to himself after closing his first big home sale. It hangs above a vintage teak credenza that O'Donnell added for warmth. "We worked together to find pieces that related to what Marc already had," O'Donnell says. "The furniture is an extension of his artwork."
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Rainwater is the driving the form of the building,
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Rainwater is the driving the form of the building,
The primary bathroom is future-proofed for future grab bars and rails and has a non-slip, curbless shower.
The primary bathroom is future-proofed for future grab bars and rails and has a non-slip, curbless shower.
When it rains, water spilling off the roofs creates reflecting pools.
When it rains, water spilling off the roofs creates reflecting pools.
There are eight outdoor spaces, or yards, of different sizes, which gives rise to the name of the house. This small courtyard is located off the dining room, and helps to connect the interior to the outdoors. "The selection of reclaimed brick has given this house a coherence that meshes perfectly with the focus on nature of the eight outdoor yards, and the cream paint contrasts wonderfully with the green planting throughout,
There are eight outdoor spaces, or yards, of different sizes, which gives rise to the name of the house. This small courtyard is located off the dining room, and helps to connect the interior to the outdoors. "The selection of reclaimed brick has given this house a coherence that meshes perfectly with the focus on nature of the eight outdoor yards, and the cream paint contrasts wonderfully with the green planting throughout,
After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
After: Inspired by the Murano light fixture hanging over the table, the architects opted for custom-patterned ceiling millwork in the dining room.
A $40 CB2 pendant fixture hangs above the dining table, proving high and low can work beautifully together.
A $40 CB2 pendant fixture hangs above the dining table, proving high and low can work beautifully together.
Brianna calls the new primary bathroom “Daniel’s oasis.”
Brianna calls the new primary bathroom “Daniel’s oasis.”
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
“The living room bleeds into the dining room, which bleeds into the kitchen—it’s all one space, really,” says Opa Architecture principal Aria Jahanshahi.
Mark Word Design did the landscaping, with an emphasis on water conservation. "It's about usage levels, but it's also about the way we treat storm water and runoff since it all goes back into our supply at the end of the cycle," designer Sarah Carr says. Word and his team chose plants that help reduce erosion, require little watering, and allow storm water to percolate. Mulch and living ground covers—including Big Blue liriope, marsilea, and Palisades zoysia turf—keep moisture within the soil and lower the temperature of the soil, protecting the roots of the live oak trees.
Mark Word Design did the landscaping, with an emphasis on water conservation. "It's about usage levels, but it's also about the way we treat storm water and runoff since it all goes back into our supply at the end of the cycle," designer Sarah Carr says. Word and his team chose plants that help reduce erosion, require little watering, and allow storm water to percolate. Mulch and living ground covers—including Big Blue liriope, marsilea, and Palisades zoysia turf—keep moisture within the soil and lower the temperature of the soil, protecting the roots of the live oak trees.
The family’s backyard features a grape arbor and a vegetable garden. “I began gardening so our son could understand where his food comes from,” says Onna.
The family’s backyard features a grape arbor and a vegetable garden. “I began gardening so our son could understand where his food comes from,” says Onna.

76 more saves