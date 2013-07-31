Design Bloggers: Where They Work

In our September 2013 issue, we profiled 18 of our favorite design bloggers, sharing their latest discoveries in furniture, graphic design, travel, architecture, and more. With this special report on newsstands now, we went back to these online writers and asked them to send snapshots of their workspaces and tell us a bit about what inspires them. Here, a peek at creative work spaces from around the world, from a coffee shop in Cologne to a desk by the beach in Cape Town.