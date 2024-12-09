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Collection by David Neal

Desert Modern

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The meticulously maintained Bel Air home is a midcentury time capsule that still stands true to the architect’s vision.
The meticulously maintained Bel Air home is a midcentury time capsule that still stands true to the architect’s vision.
Agave, prickly pear, palo verde, yucca, ocotillo, and Joshua trees live in the backyard.
Agave, prickly pear, palo verde, yucca, ocotillo, and Joshua trees live in the backyard.
Recently, the home was connected to the power grid, although it is still able to draw most of it's energy from solar panels on the property.
Recently, the home was connected to the power grid, although it is still able to draw most of it's energy from solar panels on the property.
The home is being offered fully-furnished.
The home is being offered fully-furnished.
This turnkey getaway comes with two woodburning stoves, a custom kitchen, a hot tub, and a plunge pool.
This turnkey getaway comes with two woodburning stoves, a custom kitchen, a hot tub, and a plunge pool.
The renovated ’50s home has Japandi interiors, an original brick fireplace, a pool, and prime access to the high desert landscape.
The renovated ’50s home has Japandi interiors, an original brick fireplace, a pool, and prime access to the high desert landscape.
Arthur Elrod House, John Lautner, 1968.
Arthur Elrod House, John Lautner, 1968.

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