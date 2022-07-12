SubscribeSign In
m
Collection by M

Den/TV

View 7 Photos
The living room is defined by a large birch plywood television console, designed by architect, Miguel Marcelino. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The living room is defined by a large birch plywood television console, designed by architect, Miguel Marcelino. - Lisbon, Portugal Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
The Ori Cloud Bed fits perfectly into the wooden baffles of the canopy above. The back cushions of the sofa turn into a headboard when the bed is lowered.
The Ori Cloud Bed fits perfectly into the wooden baffles of the canopy above. The back cushions of the sofa turn into a headboard when the bed is lowered.
Main living space
Main living space
The room received new sliding doors to access the new exterior deck and get corner sight lines to the meadow, as well as new wood wall coverings and carpet.
The room received new sliding doors to access the new exterior deck and get corner sight lines to the meadow, as well as new wood wall coverings and carpet.
The family room becomes a meeting point
The family room becomes a meeting point
The garden's former wartime bunker has been connected to the property and transformed into a cozy, wood-clad media room.
The garden's former wartime bunker has been connected to the property and transformed into a cozy, wood-clad media room.