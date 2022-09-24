SubscribeSign In
Collection by Anna Belyaev

Delicious Decks

Additional outdoor dining and leisure spaces make Scott's home perfect for hosting gatherings year round.
The dreamy rooftop looks out over Noe Valley. Built-in redwood benches surround a concrete ﬁre pit; the bluestone pavers are part of a Bison deck system. An oversize, barrel-like teak hot tub from Roberts Hot Tubs allows for a soak in the garden-like setting, which features plants selected and installed by Danielle Coulter of Collecting Flowers.
“Sustainability is very important to us,” lead architect Heather Dubbeldam says. “It is easy to design with passive systems, to use passive sustainable principles to influence the design and layout of the house.” Her team reduced the need for air conditioning and artificial lighting through carefully positioned doors and windows that draw in natural light and breeze. New insulation, low-flow plumbing fixtures, and low-energy lighting also minimize the homeowners’ dependence on utilities.
Outdoor dining area
Living Room
The reflecting pool is surrounded by foliage and breathtaking views of the bay.
The guest bedroom feels private without being closed off, thanks to ample glazing. “Our houses are skeletons with windows,” says Manieu.
A lattice covering the guest bedroom’s patio dapples the sunlight, and its porous design also makes it less prone to deformity in the damp, salty winds, says architect Jorge Manieu.
