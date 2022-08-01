Decorations
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
The headboard is a custom fabrication from a live oak felled on the property, made by DeVos Custom Woodworking and Jobe Fabrications and in collaboration with JCA. The headboard “brings so much texture and life into this tiny room,” says Corral. Custom steel shelves are poised below, with a sconce from Serena and Lily mounted atop.
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