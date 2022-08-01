Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."