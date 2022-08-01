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Collection by Carl Dick

Decorations

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The living room, just steps away from the kitchen, enjoys natural light on both sides thanks to a row of sliding-glass doors.
The living room, just steps away from the kitchen, enjoys natural light on both sides thanks to a row of sliding-glass doors.
Will’s office features Parke MacDowell’s steel bookshelf system. It’s mounted to a new sheer wall with a deep footing, making it sturdy enough to hold an entire wall full of books.
Will’s office features Parke MacDowell’s steel bookshelf system. It’s mounted to a new sheer wall with a deep footing, making it sturdy enough to hold an entire wall full of books.
In the living space, Ingo Maurer’s Flotation fixture hangs above a bench-lined Max Lamb table from Hem.
In the living space, Ingo Maurer’s Flotation fixture hangs above a bench-lined Max Lamb table from Hem.
The squiggle wood handles are another Etsy find, handmade by the shop CozyEcoPlanet.
The squiggle wood handles are another Etsy find, handmade by the shop CozyEcoPlanet.
The dining nook in the kitchen is a favorite hangout spot, as is the nearby patio, which has teak furniture from Neighbor and opens onto a garden designed by Aly Rae Hanson.
The dining nook in the kitchen is a favorite hangout spot, as is the nearby patio, which has teak furniture from Neighbor and opens onto a garden designed by Aly Rae Hanson.
A hand-carved bird from Slow Roads hangs in the primary bedroom.
A hand-carved bird from Slow Roads hangs in the primary bedroom.
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
Rachel and Joe relax in their backyard, with Joe swinging in one of Yellow Leaf Hammocks' Lanta Hanging Chair styles. The other two styles, the Sedona Hanging Chair hammock and the Kokomo family-size hammock, are also made by their brand. "Those structures that they're hung off of were already there," Joe explains. "It sounds cliche, but in a way, it was meant to be. It was perfect for us."
The headboard is a custom fabrication from a live oak felled on the property, made by DeVos Custom Woodworking and Jobe Fabrications and in collaboration with JCA. The headboard “brings so much texture and life into this tiny room,” says Corral. Custom steel shelves are poised below, with a sconce from Serena and Lily mounted atop.
The headboard is a custom fabrication from a live oak felled on the property, made by DeVos Custom Woodworking and Jobe Fabrications and in collaboration with JCA. The headboard “brings so much texture and life into this tiny room,” says Corral. Custom steel shelves are poised below, with a sconce from Serena and Lily mounted atop.
Natural materials such as concrete, stone, and wood give the architecture a rugged honesty.
Natural materials such as concrete, stone, and wood give the architecture a rugged honesty.
“As much as it’s practical, it’s also a very good-looking thing: a sculpture piece. I call it the jewel on the side,” says Noguera of the unique skylight here.
“As much as it’s practical, it’s also a very good-looking thing: a sculpture piece. I call it the jewel on the side,” says Noguera of the unique skylight here.
Next to the entrance is an area map etched in aluminum by Black Mountain Marking.
Next to the entrance is an area map etched in aluminum by Black Mountain Marking.
Furniture and art were sourced from family and artist friends, with a mix of high and low, old and new. Artists that contributed to the project include wood sculptor Vince Skelly, ceramicist Sarah van Raden of Notary Ceramics, and furniture builder Nick Tretiak.
Furniture and art were sourced from family and artist friends, with a mix of high and low, old and new. Artists that contributed to the project include wood sculptor Vince Skelly, ceramicist Sarah van Raden of Notary Ceramics, and furniture builder Nick Tretiak.
The staircase in the mudroom is made of raw steel kickplates and treads created from locally harvested sugar maples.
The staircase in the mudroom is made of raw steel kickplates and treads created from locally harvested sugar maples.

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