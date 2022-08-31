SubscribeSign In
Efe enclosed an exterior balcony, to convert it to an indoor Zen garden.
From the inside, the 45 degree fins facilitate an elegant display of sunlight. “We’re facing west, but because there is a tall building across the street, we’re never going to get direct sunlight into the building,” Shively says.“The best we can do is get sun from the South, and so those fins, although they don't necessarily bounce the light into the building, they themselves glow in the afternoon as the sun comes around that way. It’s a really interesting sculptural thing to appreciate from inside the space.”
Automatic roller sun shades and custom blackout curtains provide privacy. “They’re on a timer,” Shively says, “so throughout the day they move and adjust to the sun.” A chair by Le Corbusier, dresser by George Nelson, and vintage side tables outfit the space. “If the house is going to be so architectural, everything in it needs to be special. I have a lot of vintage things,” Shivley says.
In Hulu’s <i>Only Murders in the Building, </i>Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) lives in the Upper West Side Arconia co-op’s apartment 12E.
Only Murders in the Building,
A corner of Brenda’s studio features her Jungle Girl collage.
The couple’s beagle Ruby sitting in Brenda’s studio on a white leather chair by Natuzzi.
Nestled in a historic village in the Kent countryside, the two-bedroom home is cozy incarnate.
“We love color and embracing Mexican design,” says Chuch Estudio Co-Founder Aranza García.
The office area also features a Jolly table from Kartell alongside<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> a table by local workshop Chuch Estudio and Harry Bertoia side chairs.</span>
Foyer
“The house is still in its original state. Our job was to bring in some color,” says Lezanne.
Ellen Van Dusen, founder of Dusen Dusen, and her dog, Snips.
While Hank fabricated the built-ins, Nell set to work on the sofa's cushions. Two of her collages hang over the sofa and desk.
For an eye-catching display, Nagel installed paintings inherited by her grandmother against an accent wall covered in Hygge & West wallpaper. The orange and red pattern is called Arcade, and it was designed by Heath Ceramics.
