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Collection by AnnPA

Decor

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The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
Living Room, looking south to the dining area and kitchen
Living Room, looking south to the dining area and kitchen
Our Studio, space for design, art , and creative projects
Our Studio, space for design, art , and creative projects
Working greenhouse and family room, view from the kitchen and looking to the kitchen garden beyond
Working greenhouse and family room, view from the kitchen and looking to the kitchen garden beyond
Kitchen, view North looking to the double-sided fireplace and the living room
Kitchen, view North looking to the double-sided fireplace and the living room
Kitchen , view South looking over the boulders below
Kitchen , view South looking over the boulders below
Dining, view south over looking the boulders below
Dining, view south over looking the boulders below
Entry, with views to the interior courtyard and drive through
Entry, with views to the interior courtyard and drive through
“We use one of the walls in the great room as a screen for the projector. There are no screens in the house,” says Nathaniel. “There is a TV in the primary bedroom but it's hidden away in a credenza. I just find those things to be a distraction, but they are enjoyable when it's the right time.”
“We use one of the walls in the great room as a screen for the projector. There are no screens in the house,” says Nathaniel. “There is a TV in the primary bedroom but it's hidden away in a credenza. I just find those things to be a distraction, but they are enjoyable when it's the right time.”
Nathaniel made a point to preserve the tan slump block brick from the original house.
Nathaniel made a point to preserve the tan slump block brick from the original house.
The Marvin Modern collection features a bronze finish on the interior and exterior, low-gloss aluminum interiors, along with black spacer bars and black sealant, to minimize visual distractions on the frame. Internal covers completely disguise fasteners and conceal rubber gaskets to create clean, crisp edges. In the primary en suite, this allowed the visual focus to remain firmly on the hand-painted tiles and the spectacular views. “We wanted the colors of the tile to be blending with the outside view, not necessarily a heavier frame,” explains Michelle.
The Marvin Modern collection features a bronze finish on the interior and exterior, low-gloss aluminum interiors, along with black spacer bars and black sealant, to minimize visual distractions on the frame. Internal covers completely disguise fasteners and conceal rubber gaskets to create clean, crisp edges. In the primary en suite, this allowed the visual focus to remain firmly on the hand-painted tiles and the spectacular views. “We wanted the colors of the tile to be blending with the outside view, not necessarily a heavier frame,” explains Michelle.
The tiles in the primary en suite are individually hand-painted, celebrating the same sense of craft as the organic architecture. “Nothing is perfect and that is what gives this kind of Santa Fe architecture such beauty,” says Kelly. Michelle decided to replace the original single large picture window with three tall windows to create a better rhythm in the space.
The tiles in the primary en suite are individually hand-painted, celebrating the same sense of craft as the organic architecture. “Nothing is perfect and that is what gives this kind of Santa Fe architecture such beauty,” says Kelly. Michelle decided to replace the original single large picture window with three tall windows to create a better rhythm in the space.
In the living room, corner glazing helps blur the line between inside and out. The sofa is by Minotti and the coffee table is by Jake Szymanski. The lounge chair is Finn Juhl.
In the living room, corner glazing helps blur the line between inside and out. The sofa is by Minotti and the coffee table is by Jake Szymanski. The lounge chair is Finn Juhl.
Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
Norman Millar and Judith Sheine designed the built-ins in the living-dining area, which were made from vertical-grain Douglas fir. Vintage Dutch industrial chairs are arranged around a black walnut dining table that, like the madrone coffee table, is by Urban Hardwoods.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
Modern larch interior woodwork combines with retro furniture and lighting pieces.
There's no need for a TV with a view like that.
There's no need for a TV with a view like that.
The whole project comprised only three months of design, two months of production (some 90 percent of which was completed at a Buenos Aires factory), one day of assembly, and five days of adjustments. The structure consists of just four 9-foot-8-inch-by-19-foot-7-inch modules supported by a foundation plate. “If we want to move it, we can,” says Teresa. “We could get a crane and disassemble it and then reassemble it on the coast.”
The whole project comprised only three months of design, two months of production (some 90 percent of which was completed at a Buenos Aires factory), one day of assembly, and five days of adjustments. The structure consists of just four 9-foot-8-inch-by-19-foot-7-inch modules supported by a foundation plate. “If we want to move it, we can,” says Teresa. “We could get a crane and disassemble it and then reassemble it on the coast.”

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