Decor
The Marvin Modern collection features a bronze finish on the interior and exterior, low-gloss aluminum interiors, along with black spacer bars and black sealant, to minimize visual distractions on the frame. Internal covers completely disguise fasteners and conceal rubber gaskets to create clean, crisp edges. In the primary en suite, this allowed the visual focus to remain firmly on the hand-painted tiles and the spectacular views. “We wanted the colors of the tile to be blending with the outside view, not necessarily a heavier frame,” explains Michelle.
The tiles in the primary en suite are individually hand-painted, celebrating the same sense of craft as the organic architecture. “Nothing is perfect and that is what gives this kind of Santa Fe architecture such beauty,” says Kelly. Michelle decided to replace the original single large picture window with three tall windows to create a better rhythm in the space.
The whole project comprised only three months of design, two months of production (some 90 percent of which was completed at a Buenos Aires factory), one day of assembly, and five days of adjustments. The structure consists of just four 9-foot-8-inch-by-19-foot-7-inch modules supported by a foundation plate. “If we want to move it, we can,” says Teresa. “We could get a crane and disassemble it and then reassemble it on the coast.”
95 more saves