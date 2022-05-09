A 2,500-square-foot backyard off a Portland home was completely overhauled by architect Michael Howells. Its new design uses pavers to divide the yard into sections that include planters, a cedar soaking tub, and a fire pit.
The house's gabled roof peeks over a screen of acacia trees in the front yard. "Although we love being in a walkable, 'semi-urban' neighborhood, we wanted to create a haven for our family,
Flagstone pavers and drought-tolerant plantings mark the rear facade of the house.
Design, Bitches turns a typical Atwater Village home into a lush hideaway with a new, cedar-clad guesthouse.
Top 9 Gardens of 2020: The verdant spaces nominated for the Dwell Design Awards help enliven their biophilic homes.
The Cedar Hot Tub sits in the almost tropical like garden surroundings.
French doors open to the deck and yard, while a long hallway connects the great room to the home’s bedrooms.
The fire pit area is arranged near the rear of the yard, where lush plantings create the feeling of an urban oasis.
The back deck features an outdoor shower designed by Scott. Made of stainless steel and brass components, it uses a garden watering nozzle for the shower and foot-wash heads.
A dated midcentury dwelling in Santa Barbara is transformed into a bright, airy abode—perfectly suited for contemporary living.
With the home being located just minutes from the beach, the outdoor shower from Kohler's Purist collection is a perfect spot to rinse off after excursions.
The 900-square-foot prefabricated backyard ADU in Los Angeles, California, that Cover designed to bring a family closer together features bright white composite exterior siding and a deck made from thermally treated ash.
The company customized a floor plan for the ADU that would accommodate and incorporate existing fruit trees in the yard.
In the evenings, Alice sometimes joins her family for dinner in the main house and other times, she prefers a quiet evening alone.
An outdoor shower is right off the kitchen, next to a surfboard made by Kurtis Woodin. The fiberglass and wood windows and doors are from Marvin.
A spacious pool patio sits under the cover of the extended family wing above.