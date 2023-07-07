Get 20% off Dwell with promo code
A hidden mudroom near the stairs boasts the same moody teal as the kitchen, tying the entire home together while still maintaining separate functional spaces.
Located next to the garage, the multipurpose mudroom houses the laundry and office space and serves as a transition zone into the home.
Shannon, who’s involved in the craft community, suggested that Caleb commission local metalsmith Erica Moody to make the hardware for the cabinetry in the entry.
The entry is full of function, including a washer/dryer that hides behind a mod arrangement of floor-to-ceiling cabinetry made from painted MDF with walnut detailing.
