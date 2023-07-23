Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Janet Romano

Deck House bath

Custom white oak cabinets provide plenty of storage space. The cabinets utilize push latches, as Amornpan didn't want any knobs or drawer pulls. Next to the ovens is a mini bar.
Ali chose a wall tile that reflects the early ’70s era when the building was constructed. The oversized yellow wall lights are from IKEA.
Smaller square tile in matte white from Home Depot references what was there before, and the oak and quartz vanity echoes the kitchen cabinet treatment.
A painting by Yael hangs near the Murphy bed in the make-shift guest sleeping quarters.
Redone with tranquility and escape in mind, the primary suite bathroom feels spa-like with a wash of Bedrodsians Magnifica Calacatta in super white.
