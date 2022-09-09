SubscribeSign In
Backyard Ideas

The textured stone slabs around this resort-style pool are simple yet elegant. The Travertina Raw 30 x 30 slabs are laid on an angle to create a dynamic play of lines and finished with a cap around the pool in complementary Ivory. Set against an expanse of lush lawn dotted with mature trees, it’s the definition of understated luxury.
"The backyard home space prior to the Dwell House was fragmented and difficult to navigate and understand,
"Our DNA is rooted in performance as the company founders are mechanical engineers,
NanaWall's innovations include slim aluminum energy-efficient frames that allow for breathtaking views without compromising the seal against outside weather or noise.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">"Since the COVID-19 pandemic, health and wellness in the home has become a top priority, and residential design was quick to adapt by prioritizing the outdoors,
Together with the standing-seam aluminum roof and the aluminum exteriors of the windows, the wood cladding creates a cohesive material palette.
The warmth, grain, and variability of cedar glows under the sunshine at a Dwell House installed in Healdsburg, California.
The vertical cedar slats create a sophisticated exterior that echo the outdoor sconces designed by Brendan Ravenhill that provide adjustable, dimmable light.
Georgina, Diego, and their two children, 10-year-old Nicoletta and seven-year-old Arturo.
The couple is eager to host a party with Diego’s band after the pandemic to take full advantage of the new deck and its amphitheater-like seating.
The new, stepped decks run the length of the house, visually and physically connecting both sides of the building.
The extended foundation made room for an indoor/outdoor practice space. Bifold doors lead to a new yoga deck.
Galvalume zinc-coated metal, a local building material, is used throughout the area on corn granaries and barn roofs.
The sauna is heated with a woodburning stove that’s accessible from the deck outside.
