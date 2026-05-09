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Collection by Scott Roberts

Decatur Addition

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“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
“Quality was controlled to the maximum,” says architect Nataša Stanaćev. “The result is a home with finishes that are—I would say—almost luxurious, yet achieved without the use of luxury materials.”
In the primary shower, Umi Kyokai tile in matte white, sourced from Design and Direct Source, lines the walls.
In the primary shower, Umi Kyokai tile in matte white, sourced from Design and Direct Source, lines the walls.
Connie prefers to uses evergreen plants in the yard, "so that there is some something green to look at year-round,
Connie prefers to uses evergreen plants in the yard, "so that there is some something green to look at year-round,
Connie and Jonathan built the Ipe deck themselves. It was a time-consuming process. "Ipe is really labor intensive because you have to pre-drill all the holes because it's super hard,
Connie and Jonathan built the Ipe deck themselves. It was a time-consuming process. "Ipe is really labor intensive because you have to pre-drill all the holes because it's super hard,
The existing bathroom, which is an interior space, features a skylight, along with cement tiles from Zia Tile. The tub is by Kohler.
The existing bathroom, which is an interior space, features a skylight, along with cement tiles from Zia Tile. The tub is by Kohler.