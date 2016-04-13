De La Espada puts the author at the forefront, and values the modern artisan. They partner with designers who art direct, curate and design their own product lines, supporting them through manufacture and distribution.

De La Espada is luxury through storytelling, authentic products with meticulous detailing, noble materials and a direct link to the author. Every decision, every nuance, leads to significantly different results. Unique products are the result of subjective and intelligent decisions taken at every stage of design, development and craft.