David Stone Martin's Mid-Century Jazz Prints

Few art forms felt as thoroughly modern at mid-century as jazz. And the graphics that accompanied and adorned those classic albums were often just as experimental and exuberant. Illustrator David Stone Martin was one of those innovators, and on the occasion of his centennial JAZZARTZ Gallery in Laguna Beach, California, has released scores of his cover designs for Billie Holiday, Lester Young, Stan Getz, and others as art prints. They range in size from 14 to 44-inch squares and will give an immediately retro vibe to the wall of your choosing. Martin's work is in the Met, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Smithsonian. Could your living room be next?