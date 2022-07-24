Dark Floors
Concerned about the chemicals involved in laminate flooring, the couple chose to leave the concrete slab, the foundation of the home, exposed, almost eliminating flooring expenses. A local craftsman made the windows, using Texas pine for framing. The floor-to-ceiling windows, Pavonetti says, reduces the couple's need for lights.
Before the renovation, the bottom floor consisted of dark, unfinished rooms. To brighten the space and create an extension of the public areas above, Samaha and Hart extended the stairwell to the bottom floor and created a cantilevered deck to eliminate barriers that would obstruct light from infiltrating the space. Photo by Sharon Risedorph
A 200-year-old factory in Umbria is transformed into an inviting home by designer Paola Navone. In the seating area, a trolley found at a flea market functions as the coffee table alongside an expansive Navone-designed sofa for Linteloo. Custom pendants by photographer Mark Eden Schooley hang above the dining table. Photo by Wichmann + Bendtsen.