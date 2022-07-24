SubscribeSign In
Dark Floors

Doors and cabinets made of veneered Iroko chipboard are scattered throughout.
Architect Tamira Sawatzky used Ikea components—one-inch Lagan butcher block countertops and inexpensive Ekby Lerberg brackets—when designing the bookshelves along the living room wall in the home/studio he designed for himself and his wife in Toronto.
Concerned about the chemicals involved in laminate flooring, the couple chose to leave the concrete slab, the foundation of the home, exposed, almost eliminating flooring expenses. A local craftsman made the windows, using Texas pine for framing. The floor-to-ceiling windows, Pavonetti says, reduces the couple's need for lights.
The cavernous living room takes advantage of its height with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves.
Formal Living room
Before the renovation, the bottom floor consisted of dark, unfinished rooms. To brighten the space and create an extension of the public areas above, Samaha and Hart extended the stairwell to the bottom floor and created a cantilevered deck to eliminate barriers that would obstruct light from infiltrating the space. Photo by Sharon Risedorph
A sitting area in the bedroom features Christian Liaigre Album chairs with Kravet fabric on the body and Castel fabric on the cushions. The floor lamp is from Leflar and the roller shaders are from J Geiger.
A 200-year-old factory in Umbria is transformed into an inviting home by designer Paola Navone. In the seating area, a trolley found at a flea market functions as the coffee table alongside an expansive Navone-designed sofa for Linteloo. Custom pendants by photographer Mark Eden Schooley hang above the dining table. Photo by Wichmann + Bendtsen.
A 200-year-old factory in Umbria is transformed into an inviting home by designer Paola Navone. In the seating area, a trolley found at a flea market functions as the coffee table alongside an expansive Navone-designed sofa for Linteloo. Custom pendants by photographer Mark Eden Schooley hang above the dining table. Photo by Wichmann + Bendtsen.