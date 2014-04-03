Collection by Kelsey Keith
Danish Textile Brand Kvadrat at Milan Design Week 2014
For its annual exhibition during Milan Design Week, Kvadrat invites young designers like Anton Alvarezto reimagine uses for its Divina wool fabric.
The Danish textile brand Kvadrat tapped Swedish-Chilean designer Anton Alvarez—of Dwell’s Young Guns class of 2013—for its annual exhibition at Milan’s Salone Internazionale del Mobile. For his installation, Alvarez adapted his hallmark thread-wrapping machine. The automated industrial process binds together basic furniture with colored, glue-soaked string. In this iteration, he substituted brightly hued textile paint for glue, using it to saturate Kvadrat’s Divina wool thread as it wraps a curved structure.