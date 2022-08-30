SubscribeSign In
Collection by James Hinkamp

Dakopbouw - Badkamer

The large floating bathtub invites relaxation and serenity.
The en suite bathroom features a soaking tub and large windows overlooking the marshy waters.
Dimensional tile lines the walls and the glass enclosure wraps the shower bench. A new skylight brings in natural light to the room, as it doesn’t have an exterior wall.
The bathroom features simple black hex tile on the floor and white tile laid in a grid on the walls. The custom vanity is fir, in keeping with the rest of the home’s material palette.
