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DADU / Sheds
Turning a shipping container into a home is rarely as simple as it sounds, but design studio LOT-EK set out to prove that these vessels could become the raw material for an efficient prefab construction process with a house in upstate New York. Victoria Masters, Dave Sutton, and their daughter, Bowie, live in the six merged containers.
Designed by Luis, the house flows openly to the outdoors. Materials on the roof include concrete, flat clay tiles, curved terra-cotta tiles, steel, and glass. “This project is all about layering—juxtaposing techniques, materials, and textures,” says Luis. The charred wood on the second-story facade is a twist on traditional yakisugi. “Instead of cedar, it’s made of reclaimed wood from pallets used to ship cars across the Atlantic,” says the architect.