The Modernist Collection by Dacor
The time has come to rethink your kitchen—Dacor’s Modernist Collection offers more than just functional appliances that can cook, cool, and clean. By infusing cutting-edge technology with timeless craftsmanship and streamlined design, Dacor has designed innovative, next-generation creative tools for your home. Transforming your kitchen into a high-performing and stylish space for entertaining. The design of Dacor’s truefit integration combined with the contemporary look of graphite stainless steel ensures that the Modernist Collection stands out while blending in.
With the touch of your finger, the Dacor Illumina knobs light up and the Wi-Fi-enabled seven-inch LCD Touchscreen interface comes to life, complete with pre-programmed guided cooking presets.
Smart features with smart design: Dacor’s steam roasting setting, means every dish delivers professional quality results. Steam reheating is the fastest way to warm things up without destroying texture, flavor or nutritional value.
The beautifully designed Dacor Modernist Column Refrigerator is the most advanced way to preserve your food. Its revolutionary features include stainless steel wrapped interiors, 3D lighting, dual door mounted cameras, and push-to-open doors like this Freshzone drawer—perfect for keeping cheese and meats as fresh as the day they were purchased.
The Dacor Modernist Pro Dual-Fuel Steam Range features time-saving and health-conscious innovations such as steam-roasting and steam-baking, in addition to stylish high-tech ones like built-in Wi-Fi-enabled LCD touchscreens.
The Dacor Modernist Pro Dual-Fuel Steam Range is designed to make every meal a command performance.
Sleek but also spacious, the Dacor Modernist Dishwasher can hold up to fourteen place settings and features innovative WaterWall and ZoneBooster technologies to make sure that every piece comes out spotless.
The Dacor Modernist Pro Dual-Fuel Steam Range turns up the heat with its winning combination of refined looks and visionary performance.
Dacor’s truefit integration combined the modern look of graphite stainless steel is designed to seamlessly blend in with a wider range of cabinetry.
The Dacor Modernist Induction Cooktop features advanced induction technology with a mesmerizing VirtualFlame, preset cooking modes, and flexible cook zones controlled with the swipe of a finger.
Sleek, precise and cool to the touch, the Dacor Modernist Induction Cooktop elegantly integrates into the background when not in use.
The Dacor Wi-Fi-enabled seven-inch LCD Touchscreen puts cutting-edge kitchen technology at your fingertips.
The Dacor Modernist Pro Dual-Fuel Steam Range heats up the possibilities with 22K BTU dual-stack sealed brass burners.
More than just a sleek and elegant exterior, the Dacor Modernist Column Refrigerator features a dedicated compressor and evaporator, ensuring food is kept at its ideal temperature—maintaining freshness longer.
The Dacor Modernist Column Freezer features include stainless steel wrapped interiors, 3DLighting LED rim lighting, push-to-open doors and dual ice makers with a convenient Cocktail Ice feature.
Thanks to dual door-mounted cameras, you can make sure you are fully-stocked while you are on the go by double-checking what’s inside your refrigerator with the Dacor iQ Remote View kitchen app.
The Dacor Combination Speed Oven combines the speed of microwave convection in the upper-oven with fast and healthy steam-roasting and steam-baking features in the lower-oven.