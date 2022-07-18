The simple, clean-lined kitchen and dining area is the heart of the home.
Berg likes the efficiency of built-in storage to free up floor space, such as with this wall-mounted credenza with a curved detail. “I tend to think of boats when I design a house,” says Berg.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
The kitchen, semicircular and foldable coffee table and the Carrara marble rounded backsplash
This Barcelona apartment features soft round forms and arches throughout. The design move that is also on display in the open kitchen, where a portal window to the bathroom is echoed by a curved marble island and backsplash and a cylindrical Corinthia hood by Faber.
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
The standard-model bathroom offers a full-size toilet and vessel sink. A stand-up shower is located in a small hallway behind the sink.
A custom arch mirror in brass from Pop & Scott makes an eye-catching statement in the new bathroom. “The introduction of a curve was very important to break up all the lines and soften the bathroom space,” says Harry.