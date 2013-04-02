"That rug really tied the room together," says Walter Sobchak in the Big Lebowski. We here at Dwell have interviewed our fair share of designers over the years and many advise that rugs are the foundation of a "successful" design scheme. "I'm a very tactile person and I start with the rugs," says designer Suchi Reddy of her process. "As a layer it's very important—it's the first thing your feet touch." In the slideshow that follows, spy a wide array of room featuring unique rugs and buying advice from experts.