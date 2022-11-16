Custom
A kids’ bathroom in a San Francisco home features exquisite botanical tiles by London studio Glithero. A team of Dutch craftspeople use pressed weeds to create organic compositions that are eventually traced onto the tiles in charcoal. "I'll just stop in the hallway and find myself staring at those tiles," says the homeowner. "There are a couple moments in this house that are definitely art; it just happens to be functional."
As a former librarian and true book lover, Williams liked the idea of storing her books in the living room. "At first, the built-in shelving we designed was more open, but the exposed books created too much visual clutter, so we added cabinet doors and kept a few open shelves to house a rotating display of our client's collection of quirky and artful artifacts," says Eng-Goetz.
When architect Antonio Monserrat transformed an old 800-square-foot Brooklyn loft into his new home, he imbued his love of colorful, multifunctional design into an eye-catching renovation. Once used as a bakery in the early 20th century, the postindustrial space came with great bones—original exposed timber beams, 12-foot ceilings and large windows—that Monserrat used as a backdrop for his playful color choices, small-scale studio prototypes, and contemporary furnishings. From the emerald-green entryway with a hot-pink ceiling to the sunshine-yellow Kartell storage pieces, the Spanish architect’s loft beautifully blends creative inspiration with functionality.